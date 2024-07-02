Backstage News On The Bloodline’s Match At WWE Money In The Bank

A six-man tag team match is one of the main events scheduled for this Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

That match is Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline, which began after Rhodes retained his title over AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle in an I Quit Match in which The Bloodline attacked him before Orton and Owens intervened.

There has been speculation that this match will mark Fatu’s WWE debut. According to Fightful, MLW sources had previously stated that Fatu had never wrestled outside of the United States due to a criminal record from his youth. Still, it was unclear how this would affect his WWE booking, as WWE is hosting more international events than ever before, particularly in the spring and summer.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Bloodline would feature Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa.

Meltzer said, “The six-man tag is going to be wild. It’s going to be great. By the way, as far as you know, it’s not been officially said who the opponents for Owens, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes. It will be three of the four. But I was told it’s probably Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo (Sikoa), but they could easily put in Jacob Fatu at the last minute. So that’s the deal there. And on the graphic that they showed on the show, they showed all four of them, which basically they’re saying, You know, it’s going to be one [of] three of the four.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)