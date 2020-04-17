Backstage News On The Current Morale In WWE Due To Financial Cuts

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following regarding current morale in WWE due to the financial cuts:

“I was told that the morale at WWE offices in Stamford, CT is at an all-time low with some worried that they could be next if WWE is still not able to run live events within the next couple of months.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com also wrote the following regarding the atmosphere at WWE’s headquarters:

“One person felt at least 40% of the company was gone today vs. yesterday and I’ve had four different people mention having some form of ‘survivor’s guilt’ over friends and co-workers being gone while they remained.”