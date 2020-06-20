Backstage News On The Forgotten Sons, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler Being Repackaged?

The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker) were reportedly scheduled to feud with The New Day for the Smackdown tag team titles. However, the team has not appeared on television since Ryker received backlash for his pro-Donald Trump tweet and 2019 comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement. The belief is that Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro have taken the Sons’ current spot on television against New Day.

It appears that WWE doesn’t want to use the Forgotten Sons gimmick on television during the current political climate in the United States. According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, there is talk of Blake and Cutler being repackaged with a new gimmick. Davis noted the following:

“I don’t know when they will return to WWE TV but one person I spoke with says that their current gimmick won’t work now because of what is going on in the real world with the protests around the country.”