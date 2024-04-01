Backstage News On The Future Of Ilja Dragunov

Fightful Select reports that there are no plans as of yet for WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov to be called up to the main roster.

Dragunov is expected to be headed there shortly after he loses his title.

The company reportedly sees big things for Dragunov, and a push similar to that of reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER is expected.

In regards to NXT Europe, it doesn’t appear that Dragunov will be involved with the brand if and when it launches.

Dragunov is set to defend his title against “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo at this Saturday’s Stand & Deliver PLE.