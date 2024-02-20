Backstage News On The Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER Match From WWE RAW

GUNTHER defended his Intercontinental title against Jey Uso on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Jey was about to win the match when his brother Jimmy interfered. Jimmy attacked his brother Jey following the match.

WrestleVotes noted the following after RAW ended:

“Hearing an interesting story we hope to follow up on with more tomorrow… source states there were multiple people within the company under the impression Jey Uso was winning the IC title tonight on RAW. I’m told that as late as 6pm, this was the direction on various show rundowns within the creative and digital departments.”