Backstage News On The Rascalz’ Signing With AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA veterans The Rascalz—Myron Reed, Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz—recently signed with AEW.

Their arrival was teased during Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite with a graphic and their theme song. Although Reed and Xavier were not under contract with TNA at the time, the group had previously worked there.

According to Fightful Select, while all four wrestlers are signed to AEW, not all of them were backstage at this week’s Dynamite. The initial report stated, “The Rascalz are backstage at AEW,” and confirmed that all four were signed, which led to confusion about how many of the group were present at the event.

The report also mentioned that Reed was open to staying with TNA. However, when AEW extended an offer to the group, they specifically expressed a desire for Reed to join.

Reed was originally scheduled to compete for the X-Division Championship against Leon Slater during TNA’s AMC premiere on Thursday night. However, that match was ultimately removed.

Earlier this week, it was noted that Reed was willing to fulfill that booking, but the decision to remove the match stemmed from WWE’s interest in using Slater for their European tour, as well as TNA experiencing complications with visa finalizations for some UK- and Canadian-based talent.