Backstage News On Penelope Ford’s AEW Status

AEW star Penelope Ford suffered a UCL tear several months ago during an episode of Dynamite.

The injury occurred in a 4-Way Tag Team Match when she attempted a moonsault to the outside and landed awkwardly, keeping her sidelined since then.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ford has now been medically cleared to return to in-ring action after being out for three months. However, there is no specific information yet on when she will return to competition.

Throughout her career, Ford has faced several health challenges. Before her recent injury, she experienced an extended hiatus in 2022 due to a miscarriage, surgery for a tumor, and other injuries.