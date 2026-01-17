Former AEW Tag-Team Inks Deal With TNA Wrestling

The TNA Wrestling talent signing announcements continue.

Following recent announcements regarding the signings of Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Jody Threat, BDE and others, TNA Wrestling returned on Saturday morning to announce that they have signed former AEW tag-team The Righteous.

Dutch and Vincent will challenge Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at tonight’s TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view in Garland, TX.

The following announcement was released via TNAWrestling.com:

TNA Wrestling Signs The Righteous

The Righteous, one of the hottest tag teams in the wrestling business, have signed with TNA Wrestling, as first reported this morning during a Righteous interview with Denise Salcedo.

The Righteous made their jaw-dropping arrival in TNA Wrestling in December at TNA Final Resolution, as they confronted Jeff & Matt Hardy, leading to a series of cryptic mind games with the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

The Righteous will fight The Hardys at tonight’s Genesis pay-per-view, with the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line in a blockbuster showdown. TNA Genesis will air LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Limited tickets are on-sale now.

Genesis tickets: https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/ticket/tna-2026

Post-Show Meet & Greet tickets: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets

Fans can watch The Righteous on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+ (US), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).