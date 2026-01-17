AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Preview For Tonight (1/17/2026): Phoenix, AZ.

Matt Boone
It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the taped special ‘Maximum Carnage’ installment of the show.

On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:

    * Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico
    * Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel
    * We’ll hear from FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
    * Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
    * Winner To Receive AEW National Title Match: Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens
    * SkyFlight (Top Flight & Scorpio Sky) vs. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, & El Clon)
    * AEW World Trios Championships: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

Check back here tonight for complete AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage results.

