AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Preview For Tonight (1/17/2026): Phoenix, AZ.

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the taped special ‘Maximum Carnage’ installment of the show.

On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico

* Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel

* We’ll hear from FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Winner To Receive AEW National Title Match: Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens

* SkyFlight (Top Flight & Scorpio Sky) vs. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, & El Clon)

* AEW World Trios Championships: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

Check back here tonight for complete AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage results.