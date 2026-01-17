AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage Preview For Tonight (1/17/2026): Phoenix, AZ.

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the taped special ‘Maximum Carnage’ installment of the show.
On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches:
- * Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico
* Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel
* We’ll hear from FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Winner To Receive AEW National Title Match: Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens
* SkyFlight (Top Flight & Scorpio Sky) vs. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, & El Clon)
* AEW World Trios Championships: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
