Update On Mercedes Mone Potentially Leaving Or Staying In AEW

Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers regarding whether he believes Mercedes Moné will stay with AEW or leave the company when her contract expires.

Moné has been with AEW for about two years now.

According to Sapp, he is unsure of Moné’s motives, but he has heard that she is “very happy financially, creatively, and artistically.” He also expects both Moné and Jon Moxley to remain with AEW, as they both left WWE under difficult circumstances. Sapp emphasized that this is his personal belief and mentioned that Moné was in talks with WWE until late 2023 before she ultimately signed with AEW, indicating that a return to WWE is not out of the question.

Moné has enjoyed a successful tenure in AEW, where she held the TBS Championship for a record 584 days before losing it to Willow Nightingale at Dynamite: New Year’s Smash.

Last week on AEW Collision, Moné announced that she is “sick and tired of the disrespect” she receives from the roster and is “taking a break from AEW to show everyone why and how she elevated the promotion, and good luck without her.”