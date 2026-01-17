Report: WWE Aggressively Pursued Powerhouse Hobbs

As PWMania.com previously reported, Powerhouse Hobbs is expected to make his debut in WWE soon under a modified ring name.

This move follows the expiration of his AEW contract at midnight on January 14th. If this comes to fruition, it will mark Hobbs as one of the most significant free-agent signings of early 2026, ending weeks of speculation.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE pursued Hobbs “hard.” He noted that the decision to sign Hobbs is a “gamble,” as WWE already features larger athletes with bigger physiques, which could make Hobbs’ size stand out less. Meltzer also pointed out that success in WWE often requires strong microphone skills or pairing with someone like Paul Heyman. However, there is currently no information regarding a specific storyline planned for Hobbs.

Meltzer mentioned that WWE is likely to modify Hobbs’ presentation, including discussions about a new name, consistent with their typical rebranding approach. He compared Hobbs’ transition to that of other former AEW talents like Cody Rhodes, Penta, Rey Fenix, Ethan Page, and Mariah May (now known as Blake Monroe).

While Meltzer noted that Rhodes, Penta, and Page have all had greater success in WWE, Fenix has not fared as well, and it remains to be seen if Monroe will eventually exceed her AEW success, as she has not yet reached that level in WWE.

Considering Hobbs’ age, Meltzer concluded that moving to WWE was “probably the right move” for him, giving him an opportunity to start fresh with new excitement and momentum.

With the Royal Rumble approaching, WWE may choose to introduce Hobbs at the upcoming pay-per-view event or at a later show.