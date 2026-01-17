Alec Price And Jordan Oliver Reportedly Sign With AEW

Limitless Wrestling recently held its 2026 Limitless Rumble event in Lewiston, Maine, where AEW World Champion MJF defeated top indie star Alec Price in a non-title match.

After the show, MJF took to the mic and announced that both Price and Jordan Oliver have officially signed with AEW and are now considered All Elite.

During his post-show promo, MJF asked the fans whether they wanted to see the two as “sports entertainers” or in AEW. When the crowd began chanting for AEW, MJF emphasized his influence as the World Champion and mentioned that Tony Khan instructed him to put Price to the test to see if he has what it takes to be “Elite.”

He then asked Price and Oliver if they were ready to join AEW, and the two shook MJF’s hand.

Price and Oliver have been regulars on the independent wrestling scene and have recently competed in ROH.

They faced off against CRU during the January 10th ROH on HonorClub tapings. Additionally, Price participated in two matches on AEW Rampage in 2024. The duo, known as Bustah & The Brain, holds the GCW Tag Team and Xcite Tag Team Championships.