Backstage News On The Reaction To WWE Bringing Back Nia Jax

Nia Jax made her WWE return on Monday’s RAW in mid-September, attacking Raquel Rodriguez, which resulted in Rhea Ripley retaining her World Women’s Title.

Jax had been out of the spotlight since her 2021 WWE release, with the exception of working the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

During her first WWE run, Jax had a reputation for hurting wrestlers in matches by working stiff or making mistakes, which drew a lot of criticism from fans, which she discussed when she was interviewed on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast.

In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about the backstage reaction to Jax’s return to the company.

“As far as that one, it did get a couple of eye rolls from talent that I talked to for sure,” Sapp stated. “That being said, at least one of those people that shot me, those eye rolls have said, ‘You know what? Her work’s been pretty good since she came back. Nobody’s gotten hurt. Looks like she’s worked to get in a better shape and the like.’ That’s about the extent of information I have on that one.”