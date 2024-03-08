Backstage News On The Rock Possibly Wrestling A Match In Saudi Arabia

It was thought that The Rock would face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 when he initially made his comeback to the company earlier this year. However, after receiving fan backlash, Rock changed his mind about the bout, deciding to turn heel and team up with his cousin for a program with Rhodes and WWE World Champion Seth Rollins.

Although not confirmed, it is believed that the tag team match will take place on night one of WrestleMania 40, with Reigns vs. Rhodes taking place on night two. That will be announced any day now.

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia in May for the first of two events this year, as per their long-standing agreement.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rock could work a match in Saudi Arabia. It was stated that when the decision was made to move Reigns vs. Rock to a later date, there were people in WWE who felt they should do Rhodes vs. Reigns at Mania and Reigns vs. Rock in Saudi “with the idea of garnering more money, this would have been that date.”

Meltzer stated, “When asking if Rock will be working that show, we’re told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors, but obviously the company would like it if he would. But while nothing is set in stone, the belief as of right now is that Mania won’t be his only match in 2024, and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year.”

All four stars will be on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.