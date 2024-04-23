Backstage News On The Status Of An Absent WWE Star

According to PWInsider.com, Nikki Cross, who has not made even a single appearance on television this 2024, has been backstage at WWE TV events on a regular basis.

After portraying a crazy character on television, Cross made a big change to her gimmick in June 2021 when she debuted as Nikki A.S.H. Cross found a lot of success with her Nikki A.S.H. character and she even became the RAW Women’s Champion.

There is no word yet on when Cross will appear on TV, but her last match took place on the November 6 episode of RAW when she competed in a battle royal.