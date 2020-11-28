Backstage News On This Week’s WWE SmackDown and Roman Reign’s Next Challenger

Regarding this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted the following prior to the show airing:

“We got one report that Smackdown was a mess as the show was still being worked on a few hours ago.”

Meltzer added that Vince McMahon reportedly didn’t arrive at the Amway Center until the early afternoon and nobody knew what was happening which is why nothing was advertised. There have been similar situations reported in recent weeks with people allegedly not knowing what the television plans were until Vince arrived.

Coming off this week’s show, it appears that Kevin Owens will be Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Title. It was recently rumored that Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan would be delayed until the Royal Rumble PPV.