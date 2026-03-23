Backstage News On Tom Brady’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Status

WWE and Tom Brady are reportedly in ongoing negotiations regarding a potential appearance at WrestleMania 42, though no agreement has been finalized.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, discussions are active but far from complete.

“From what I have been told, they are in negotiations with Tom Brady, but there is absolutely not a deal at this point for Tom Brady,” Meltzer said. “So it could happen. Obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working. I mean, everyone knows they’re working the angle. There could be something in some form at WrestleMania. It would not be a surprise, and what they did in the football game was clearly to build it, just as all the talk of Tom Brady cutting down pro wrestlers and the wrestlers all responding. That is all storyline. That’s not like Tom Brady’s a d*ck and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.”

The storyline between Brady and WWE has been building for weeks, beginning with Brady calling WWE “very cute” during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and later referring to wrestling as “fake BS” in a Sports Illustrated interview. Several WWE stars, including CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi, Randy Orton, and Liv Morgan, have all responded publicly.

The angle escalated physically on March 21 at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where Brady threw a football at Paul after a trick play, prompting Paul to charge into him in response. The moment quickly gained traction online and intensified speculation about a WrestleMania payoff.

Several factors make a Brady appearance a natural fit. As a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, WrestleMania 42 would take place at Allegiant Stadium—effectively his home venue. Brady also has strong ties to Fanatics, WWE’s merchandise partner, further strengthening the connection.

Reports have also indicated WWE has already explored merchandise tied to Brady’s potential involvement, including concepts such as “T-Bone” and “The Untouchable Tom Brady.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.