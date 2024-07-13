Backstage News On Traditional PPV Buys For WWE Money In The Bank

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Money in the Bank’s success over King & Queen of the Ring and Clash at the Castle can be attributed to the growing interest of the PLE. The event had 6,000 buys, up 50.4% from Clash at the Castle and 23.4% from King & Queen of the Ring, indicating the influence of the PLE’s interest and the better time slot. With late buys added, Clash at the Castle is at 6,600 buys, up 10% from King & Queen of the Ring.

The report also reveals the immense popularity of WWE’s Money in the Bank, with a total of 200,000 Google searches. This event, which saw 11.8% of its buyers also purchasing AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, clearly captured the audience’s interest. Even the retirement announcement of the 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena garnered another 100,000 searches, further demonstrating the excitement and engagement surrounding WWE events.

It’s crucial to note that the majority of PPV buys, including those for WWE Money in the Bank, come from rural areas with limited Internet access. This is because the primary platforms for viewing these events are Peacock and the WWE Network, which cater to a wide audience.