Backstage News On Trinity (Naomi) Possibly Returning To WWE

Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, has been away from the company for more than a year as she embarked on a new chapter in her pro wrestling career by making her Impact Wrestling debut this past April at the television tapings in Chicago. She went on to win the Knockouts Championship.

Trinity and Mercedes Mone left WWE in May 2022 due to creative differences. They were later suspended until their releases could be negotiated. Mone had talks with WWE about returning, as previously reported, but those talks fell through. She is set to make her AEW debut.

Trinity, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, is expected to become a free agent soon after finishing her contract with TNA. It’s unclear whether her title defense at Hard To Kill later this month will be her final appearance with the promotion.

WWE sources told Fightful a year ago that they were confident in bringing back Trinity to the company. It’s unclear whether her absence was due to an unofficial hiring freeze within WWE at the time.

WWE sources believe there is a good chance she will return to the company, as sources claimed they expected it, and TNA sources believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

According to a source in the WWE, “something huge would have to happen for her not to end up back in WWE sooner than later, but this is a crazy free agent period.”