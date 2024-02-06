Backstage News On Triple H Booking Cody Rhodes To Win The Rumble And The Rock – Roman Reigns

The decision to crown Cody Rhodes the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this year has taken an interesting turn.

The Rock is still facing backlash for replacing Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where he is expected to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event.

Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, and most WWE fans assumed on the night of the event, as well as two nights later on RAW, that he would challenge Reigns for the title at WrestleMania.

As PWMania.com previously reported, only a few people were aware that The Rock had agreed to perform the match in early January as part of his agreement to join the TKO Board of Directors.

When it was revealed that The Rock would be wrestling Reigns, fans questioned the decision, believing that even Triple H may not have been aware. That is not the case, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated, “My buddy Jay told me that since his tweets are private I probably should note that the idea that Paul Levesque didn’t know about Rock’s signing with the company and him wrestling Reigns when he booked the Rumble is clearly not the case. He knew exactly what he was doing.”