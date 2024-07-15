Backstage News On Two WWE Stars Missing Live Events In Mexico

WWE traveled to Mexico for a couple of live events over the weekend. The first took place on Saturday in Mexico City, followed by a show on Sunday in Monterrey.

The shows featured high-profile bouts, including Damian Priest defending his World Title against Jey Uso, The Bloodline feuding with Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Andrade, and the main event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeating Santos Escobar. However, two well-known individuals did not attend the shows.

These stars were Angel and Berto. According to Fightful Select, WWE did not book the stars because the cards were already jam-packed with stars due to being “super-shows”.

Angel addressed the absence on Twitter, writing, “Unfortunately today I am not in the #Supershow of my hometown MONTERREY NL but enjoy and I hope to see you next time.”

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee were also on the card, as was Stephanie Vaquer, a new WWE signing who won her first two matches by defeating Isla Dawn just days after joining the company.