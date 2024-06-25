Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Office At WWE Headquarters

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, the company, and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking, sharing nude photos and explicit videos of Grant without Grant’s consent, and other allegations made by the former WWE employee.

Grant agreed to the US Attorney’s Office’s request to suspend the lawsuit pending a non-public investigation. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York previously opened a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking against the former WWE Chairman and CEO, which is still ongoing.

While on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if anyone had taken McMahon’s office at headquarters. Meltzer said no, and the last he heard, the giant T-Rex skull remained in the office.

Meltzer answered, “Nobody. It’s empty, still. The last I heard it was [T-Rex skull], but I wouldn’t know. I don’t know if they’ve taken stuff out of there. At least as of a couple of weeks ago, they had not given anyone the office.”

Tom Carlucci, who has worked for Vince McMahon since 1987, revealed that McMahon is not allowed to visit the new WWE headquarters.