Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Status Following Return

There is much speculation about what former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will do now that he has been reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors.

WWE’s stock rose after it was announced that McMahon would be returning to the company in this capacity. As of this writing, McMahon is only back on The Board with the intention of assisting in the acquisition of new TV rights for Raw and SmackDown and looking for potential bidders interested in purchasing the company.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon is not working in his office at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, nor was he present backstage at Friday’s SmackDown event.

Meltzer said, “Now he’s back. It’s business as usual. He hasn’t returned to his office. He’s not in Memphis tonight for the wrestling. I mean, the word is he’s not [not returning to TV]. The word is he’s not even returning to his office. I mean, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)