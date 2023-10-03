Backstage News On What Brand Jade Cargill Will Be Working On

Plans are subject to change, but it appears that WWE has decided on which brand Jade Cargill will work on.

According to PWInsider, early word from WWE is that the former TBS Champion will be on the RAW brand. As PWMania.com previously stated, she is expected to join the main roster right away.

Cargill signed with the company last week, and they have been heavily publicizing her signing on TV and on their social media platforms, implying that they have big plans for her in the long run. It is expected that she will appear on television by the end of the month, if not sooner.

Cargill recently left AEW following negotiations with Tony Khan, who stated at the WrestleDream media scrum that he wanted to keep Cargill in AEW and offered her more money to stay, but she declined the offer to sign with WWE.