Backstage News On When MVP’s WWE Contract Expires

The news that Bobby Lashley and MVP were leaving the WWE has caused a stir among wrestling fans, who believe they will soon join AEW and revive The Hurt Business alongside Shelton Benjamin.

The group will not be complete because Cedric Alexander is still under contract with WWE, where he has recently teamed up with Ashante Thee Adonis in dark matches. They may have difficulty using the group’s name because WWE still owns the trademark rights. When the news broke, it was only reported that Lashley and MVP were leaving soon, with no other information provided.

According to PWInsider.com, MVP’s contract expires in mid-August, and there have been no talks about a new deal. WWE made an offer to Lashley, but it was not one that made him “jump to sign,” as one source put it. It remains unclear when Lashley’s contract will expire.

According to the report, “There had been some talk about potentially using him as a Producer or announcer, but nothing ever really came about in either role, although there we are told there was some sort of tryouts at some point. WWE still has MVP listed under the Misc. section of their internal talent list.”

Lashley last wrestled in May.

Tamina’s future in wrestling is unknown at this time, as she is another WWE star who is set to depart soon.