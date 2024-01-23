Backstage News On Where WWE RAW Will Air Between USA Network And Netflix Deals

The big news today was that WWE reached an agreement with Netflix that will see its flagship show, Monday Night RAW, move from the USA Network to the streaming service beginning in January 2025, marking the first time RAW has not aired new episodes on a linear television network.

The deal is reportedly worth $500 million per year and lasts ten years. This is a significant increase from WWE’s previous agreement with NBCU, the parent company of the USA Network, which had paid WWE for the media rights for five years at a cost of approximately $250-260 million per year.

The deal will make Netflix the exclusive home of RAW in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, and other territories. In addition, all WWE shows outside of the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs, will air on Netflix. WWE’s deal with Peacock to host the WWE Network library and PLEs in the United States expires in March 2026.

WWE’s contract to air RAW on USA Network runs until October 2024. An individual with knowledge of the situation told Variety that the exact location where RAW will “air between the end of that deal and the beginning of the Netflix deal is still being determined.”

The USA and WWE are likely to reach an agreement for a short-term extension to keep RAW on the network until December 31, 2024, when the Netflix deal will take effect.