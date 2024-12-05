Backstage News On Which Legends Could Be Appearing At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE presents the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on December 14, 2024, from Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which hosted the first SNME special on NBC.

WWE has loaded up the card and is expected to bring in legends for the show, as the company returns with a vintage vibe in honor of the first event. Jesse Ventura and Jimmy Hart are expected to attend the show. Given Hart’s importance to Hulk Hogan throughout his career, some have speculated that Hogan will appear based on his history with the event as a top star.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that Hogan and others had been discussed by WWE to appear.

“We are also hearing that a source has confirmed to us that WWE has had initial discussions about bringing in specific legends to Saturday Night’s Main Event that will pay homage to the first ever Saturday Night’s Main Event episode, which took place in the same exact arena they will be at next Saturday night on Long Island close to 40 years ago. That first show took place on May 10, 1985. Specifically, we are hearing those names could include former WWF Women’s Champion Wendy Richter, who defeated the Fabulous Moolah that night, along with bringing in the two participants from the WWF Championship match that evening, which saw the immortal Hulk Hogan defeat Cowboy Bob Orton. It’s worth noting that Jimmy Hart is already booked for this show, as was reported elsewhere, which could indeed signal that the Hulkster isn’t that far behind. We are hearing that WWE has discussed calling in specific legends, not just the same old [names].”

