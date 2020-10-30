Backstage News On Who Is Expected To Be Roman Reigns’ Next Opponent

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to face WWE Champion Randy Orton at Survivor Series.

As far as Reigns’ next opponent after Survivor Series goes, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that there are no immediate plans to hotshot a match with Reigns against John Cena or Bill Goldberg. Meltzer added that Daniel Bryan seems to be the most likely candidate to face Reigns with Big E, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio also being options.

Meltzer wrote the following regarding Reigns eventually facing The Rock:

“There is no word that is official but it would make sense if the cards fell into place, regarding Johnson’s schedule, fans being back at shows and Johnson wanting a memorable true final match.”