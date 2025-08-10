Backstage News On Who Will Lead English Commentary At AAA Triplemania XXXIII

According to PWInsider.com, Corey Graves, the commentator for WWE RAW and NXT, is set to be the lead English commentator for next weekend’s AAA Triplemania XXXIII event.

This follows his role as the English-language commentator for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, where he worked alongside Konnan.

The report also mentioned that it is still uncertain who, if anyone, will join Graves for this event.

AAA Triplemania XXXIII is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 16th, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The event will be available to watch for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel.