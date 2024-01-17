Backstage News On Why Monday’s WWE RAW Had A Different Setup

A different stage and setup was used for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, but this was only a temporary change. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE had to use the “house show” set due to weather restrictions at The Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and it was not a result of WWE cutting production costs.

Johnson stated, “PWInsider.com is told that that the venue, which opened back in 1999, was not structured in a way that could support the company’s current lighting rigs, which hang from the ceiling of the venues, due to concern about the amount of snow sitting atop the arena from the weather conditions Arkansas and a lot of other places are dealing with this week. Instead, WWE utilized a lighting truss that was supported by towers erected from the ground up.”