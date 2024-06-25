Backstage News On Why Pat McAfee Missed Monday’s WWE RAW

Pat McAfee did not appear on Monday night’s WWE Raw episode, where he usually co-hosts color commentary with Michael Cole. Cole announced at the start of Raw that McAfee would not be present, and viewers “shouldn’t read that much into it.”

WWE had The Miz fill in for McAfee on commentary. This came hours after McAfee interviewed Triple H on his Pat McAfee show, during which he discussed how WWE programming would not be censored on Netflix, as well as Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and other topics.

Following Wyatt Sicks’ attack on Raw last week, Nikki Cross gave Cole a box addressed to McAfee. WWE has been airing things related to the Wyatt Sicks group on McAfee’s show, after cutting the feed last week and airing “You Lied” messages. McAfee has dismissed the idea that it is related to the group.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, McAfee had to miss Raw due to a legitimate last-minute family emergency.