Backstage News On WWE Announcing Upcoming Premium Live Events

WWE has recently announced two 2023 Premium Live Events: Payback on September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and Fastlane on October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

WWE hasn’t been announcing PLE shows as far in advance as they have in recent years, and Fightful Select notes that this is due to WWE’s desire to maximize buzz around PLE shows.

WWE officials have attempted to be as strategic as possible with PLE events in terms of location and announcement. When making these decisions, economics, storylines, and audience growth are all taken into account. It was also mentioned that by announcing the PLE shows individually, each announcement can have its own moment, as Paul Heyman did on The Pat McAfee Show when he announced Fastlane.

WWE announced all PLE locations and dates well in advance in 2022.

WWE officials are said to be very pleased with how the PLE shows have gone this year.