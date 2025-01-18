Backstage News On WWE Changing Solo Sikoa’s Creative Direction On SmackDown

WWE made several adjustments to the creative direction for Solo Sikoa during this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Initially, plans called for Solo to open the show with a promo addressing his recent loss to Roman Reigns during the Raw on Netflix premiere. However, as the segment unfolded, the live audience continued to boo him, prompting Solo to cut his promo short and leave the ring.

The segment took a new turn when Jacob Fatu delivered a highly praised in-ring promo. This was interrupted by LA Knight, who stormed the ring to attack the remaining members of The Bloodline. Braun Strowman then made his surprise return to even the odds and assist Knight, marking his first appearance since being sidelined earlier in 2025 due to a severe illness.

WWE incorporated Strowman’s real-life health issues into the storyline, explaining his absence as the result of an attack by The Bloodline. WrestleVotes reported that the original plan for SmackDown had Solo opening the show to address his loss in a more extended promo, but those plans were changed shortly before the broadcast.

The evolving segment added intrigue to ongoing Bloodline tensions while positioning Strowman as a key player in this storyline moving forward. Fans are now speculating how these developments will shape the road to WrestleMania.