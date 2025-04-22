Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony, Future Format Changes Likely

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held this past Friday night following SmackDown, sparked considerable backlash from fans and talent alike due to its unusually late start time and extended runtime. The ceremony didn’t begin until 1:00 AM ET / 10:00 PM PT and ran for over three hours, prompting frustration across the WWE Universe and within the company itself.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a source inside WWE acknowledged the widespread criticism and indicated that major changes are likely for next year’s ceremony. The company is reportedly reconsidering the event’s format and timeslot, suggesting it’s “highly unlikely” the Hall of Fame will run that late—or that long—again.

The internal reaction was notable as well. During the broadcast, several individuals referenced the late hour, including Shawn Michaels, who had an early call time the next day for NXT Stand & Deliver, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who reportedly alluded to the timeslot in a lighthearted manner.

While the Hall of Fame remains one of WWE’s most cherished traditions, this year’s experience has made it clear that fans and talent alike are hoping for a more manageable schedule in 2026.

Stay with PWMania.com for more updates on next year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and all WrestleMania weekend plans.