Backstage News On WWE Having A Lighter House Show Schedule

WWE currently has only two live events scheduled in the U.S. before the holiday season, which takes place on September 28th and 29th in Columbus, Georgia and Huntsville, Alabama. The remainder of the house shows consist of tours in the U.K. from October 13th to November 3rd.

According to Fightful Select, the expansion of international tours in the WWE is expected to continue and while talents have not explicitly been told that the company’s house shows are being cut back, they have noticed the change and are unanimously in support of the change.

The holiday tour will continue as it is a big money maker for the company. WWE previously looked at scaling back house shows before the pandemic and talent expect more international house show compared to domestic ones.