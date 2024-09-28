Backstage News On WWE Holding Two Double RAW And SmackDown Tapings Soon

According to PWInsider.com, WWE will be holding two double tapings for both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The October 25th episode of SmackDown on the USA Network will air live, while the November 1st episode will be taped immediately after as this is likely due to the majority of the top executives, talent, and crew having to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel set to take place on November 2nd.

The October 7th episode of RAW on the USA Network will air live, while the October 14th episode will be taped immediately after as WWE will be having their European tour around this time.