Backstage News On WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Winners

WWE is considering its alternatives for the upcoming Money In The Bank ladder matches.

The men’s match will feature Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul, while the women’s match will feature Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. Trish Stratus.

The current favourites to win the matches are LA Knight and IYO Sky. According to Fightful Select, this decision will not be finalised until the day of the event:

“Regarding IYO SKY, we can confirm PWInsider’s report that there were discussions of her winning going back quite a bit. It was reiterated to those who confirmed it that they won’t be told until the day of if that’s actually the plan,” the report noted.