Backstage News on WWE Morale Since Vince McMahon’s Departure

The backstage atmosphere in WWE is said to have improved significantly in recent months, and it’s no coincidence that this occurred following Vince McMahon’s departure.

According to Fightful Select, backstage morale has “improved significantly” since Vince stepped down, and locker room members say the culture has changed for the better.

Backstage in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s was essentially the Wild West, and if you upset the wrong person, your push would be derailed, and at worst, you would be fired. That culture has improved over the last decade, but there have been numerous reports in recent years about Vince’s erratic decisions affecting the shows, and morale would suffer at various times.

According to Fightful Select, “almost everyone” they spoke with said that working these days in the post-Vince McMahon era is more fun and easygoing, and there is less of a fear of being fired for things you can’t control.

While there is a perception that some talent is underutilized, backstage conditions have vastly improved since the summer. It was also stated that many talent saw Royal Rumble 2022 as an all-time low for them in the company in terms of creative and booking. Some lost faith in Vince as a leader in some way.

There were alleged issues between Vince and Shane McMahon at the Rumble, which led to Shane’s departure from the company. Talent has expressed dissatisfaction in recent years as a result of the constant changes made before and sometimes during shows.

Things appear to be less frantic backstage, and Fightful adds that, despite some hiccups, there is still optimism about Triple H’s booking.