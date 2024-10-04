Backstage News On WWE Not Booking GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn For Bad Blood

WWE has announced the lineup for the Bad Blood PLE, which takes place this Saturday. However, a notable bout was not scheduled on the card.

GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Title against Sami Zayn on Monday’s Raw, not Bad Blood. As previously reported, Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in Hell in a Cell will kick off the show.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE felt the match was unnecessary and would rather use it to boost Raw.

Meltzer continued, “And based on ticket sales and secondary market demand, that would be correct. They don’t need that match on this show.”

As previously reported, WWE will bring in legends for Bad Blood.