Backstage News On WWE NXT Being Involved With This Year’s SummerSlam

WWE NXT appears to be involved in the build-up towards this year’s SummerSlam premium live event, which will take place in August from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

While WWE is currently preparing for the July 1st Money in the Bank PLE, the company is also planning the second biggest event of the year.

WWE has already advertised Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the event. Logan Paul will be back on TV next week, with his next match rumored to be at SummerSlam.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed that “discussions going around to have two NXT titles involved in SSlam or during SSlam week.”

No other information was provided, including which championships might be on the line, though the NXT Title, currently held by Carmelo Hayes, and the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Tiffany Stratton, would seem to be the favorites to be defended.

NXT’s next PLE, WWE NXT Great American Bash, takes place on July 30.

SummerSlam has sold 40,586 tickets, according to WrestleTix, with 5,121 tickets remaining.