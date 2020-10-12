Backstage News On WWE NXT Trainees Being Concerned Over ‘COVID Truthers’, More

Several of the current WWE NXT trainees don’t feel safe with the prospect of returning to train at the recently renovated WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, according to a report from Fightful Select. According to the site, the trainees were originally set to return to the new WWE Performance Center last Thursday but some of them have expressed discomfort in returning to the facility due to the number of “COVID truthers” who are part of the NXT roster.

Prior to the WWE Performance Center being renovated, WWE officials told NXT talents that they would not have any heat on them if they didn’t comfortable coming in to train. The talent were also told that they might have to “explain it to Vince [McMahon].”

As far as the “COVID truthers” situation is concerned, multiple people on the WWE NXT roster aren’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and that is why many of the WWE NXT trainees are concerned.

WWE recently announced a new class of Performance Center recruits, including EVOLVE and SHINE veteran Brandi Pawelek (Brandi Lauren), EVOLVE veteran Camron Rogers, and EVOLVE veteran Anthony Greene.