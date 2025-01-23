Backstage News On WWE Possibly Bringing Back EVOLVE Wrestling

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is looking to bring back the EVOLVE Wrestling promotion after having on-and-off discussions over the years as it is something they bought back in 2020, and several Indie stars were contacted about a possible television taping, but that has not been confirmed yet. A set date has not been finalized yet.

The report also noted that no schedules have been officially announced or discussed internally for the company. If the revival of EVOLVE does happen, it will be overseen by pro wrestling veteran Gabe Sapolsky and feature WWE NIL (Next In Line) talents.

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but internal discussions about the company’s revival are ongoing, and it wouldn’t be surprising if something materialized before The Show of Shows this April.