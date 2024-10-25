Backstage News On WWE Talents Feelings About Their Def Rebel Produced Theme Songs

There were rumors last month that the band Def Rebel might be leaving WWE when their contracts expire.

According to Fightful.com, several WWE stars have expressed dissatisfaction and frustration with their Def Rebel-produced theme songs. Despite requests, multiple WWE stars were reportedly not informed why their entrance music changed from CFO$ to Def Rebel. It was also noted that the talent interviewed claimed to have had no direct contact with the group or even met them.

According to one WWE official, the company hopes for a more “motivated and personalized” approach to entrance music in the future, which is why they are seeking to hire a Director of Music Strategy & Operations amid Def Rebel rumors. At this time, Jim Johnston is not expected to return, and CFO$ had a financial disagreement with WWE and their publisher, resulting in the group’s disbandment.

In December 2023, it was reported that WWE was considering changing Randy Orton’s theme song for his return. However, Orton is said to have rejected Def Rebel’s proposed remixes.

Earlier this year, a video of Seth Rollins at the 2024 Royal Rumble went viral. Rollins was watching the Royal Rumble match but didn’t recognize who was coming out from the entrance music.