Backstage News On WWE Trademarking “Max Abrams” Ring Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE filed new trademarks for several ring names with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Thursday, March 19th. One of the names registered is “Max Abrams.”

BodySlam+ revealed that “Max Abrams” will be the new ring name for WWE ID prospect Mike Cunningham.

It is currently unclear when and where Cunningham will begin using this new ring name, as he has already appeared on WWE EVOLVE under the name Cunningham.

During the March 18th episode of WWE EVOLVE, Cunningham greeted Lince Dorado and expressed his desire for a match, setting up one for the following week. WWE announced Cunningham as a new WWE ID prospect last October.

In addition to “Max Abrams,” WWE also trademarked several other ring names on March 19th, including “Veronica Haven,” “Gianna Capri,” “Anya Rune,” and “Jacari Ball.”