Backstage News On WWE’s Consensual Relationship Policy Following Vince McMahon Allegations

John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE established a consensual relationship policy back in 2023 following several lawsuits being filed against Vince McMahon, with former company employee Janel Grant being the latest to file a very serious sexual abuse allegation.

It was mentioned on the report that this policy focuses on consensual relationships within the company and spans three pages.

The policy prohibits employees from having supervisory roles over individuals they have or had consensual relationships with. It also provides specific guidance regarding high-ranking executives such as board members and key team members.