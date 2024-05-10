Backstage News On WWE’s Current Plans For The Rock At WrestleMania 41

Following his last run with WWE, The Rock is keeping his options open for his future with the company, with WrestleMania 41 looking increasingly likely to host his next match.

Despite his initial plans to return to WWE earlier this year for a WrestleMania XL match against Roman Reigns. When fans pushed back after he asked Cody Rhodes to step aside, things changed. At the event, The Rock teamed up with Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match, which they eventually won. However, Rhodes exacted his revenge by defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title the following night.

During the post-WrestleMania Raw episode, WWE hinted at a future match between The Rock and Rhodes, possibly at WrestleMania 41 next year. According to previous reports, The Rock intends to face Rhodes first, followed by Reigns.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is to do Rock vs. Rhodes.The Rock’s plan for the build is to pit the WWE Title against the People’s Title.

Meltzer stated, “Those in WWE have noted that there is no guarantee Rhodes will be champion at that time, which is where the people’s belt comes in. But so many things can change over the course of a year.”

The Rock is currently in training camp for his next film, “The Smashing Machine,” about former UFC star Mark Kerr.