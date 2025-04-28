Queen Sharmell’s In-Ring Return Set For May 10 Reality Of Wrestling Event

Reality of Wrestling has officially announced that Queen Sharmell will be making her return to the ring.

A WWE Hall of Famer who was inducted as part of the 2022 class, Sharmell had not competed in over a decade at the time of her induction. Now, in 2025, she is set to step back into the ring at an upcoming Reality of Wrestling event, the promotion she co-owns with her husband, Booker T.

The company confirmed on Sunday that Sharmell will be in action at their No Limits event on May 10th, where she will take on Tiffany Nieves in singles competition.

Featured below is the complete announcement:

𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟!

Announced tonight at 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴’𝘀 𝗚𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗬 tapings — 𝗪𝗪𝗘 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 and co-owner 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹 will return to the ring for the first time in over a decade to face “𝗟𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀𝗮” 𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝘀 at 𝗡𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗦 on May 10!

If you missed it — SWIPE to see the heated altercation that started it all.

𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝘀 called out 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹 during Reality of Wrestling’s recent PAY UP! event, leading to a confrontation that has now set the stage for their match.

Best known as one of wrestling’s greatest managers, 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹 also competed for 𝗪𝗪𝗘, 𝗧𝗡𝗔, 𝗪𝗖𝗪, 𝗡𝗪𝗔, and 𝗢𝗩𝗪.

She shared the ring with talents like 𝗔𝘄𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗴, 𝗝𝗮𝘇𝘇, 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝘀𝗼𝗻, and 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 — but has not wrestled since 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟵.

Her return at NO LIMITS marks her first match in over 15 years.

𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝘀, representing the 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 (𝗡𝗪𝗔), is a rising competitor determined to make her mark.

Since arriving in Reality of Wrestling, Tiffany has blamed Queen Sharmell for holding her back — and now, she will step into the ring with her at NO LIMITS.

𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘃𝘀. 𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝘀.

𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟬. 𝗡𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗦.

𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸.

