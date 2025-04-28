Joe Hendry Hints At Bigger Things Following NXT Confrontation

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed various topics with Wrestle India, including his confrontation with NXT Champion Oba Femi and Trick Williams during last week’s episode of NXT.

Hendry said, “So first of all, Trick and Oba are at the top of the tree in NXT, and that’s why I went out and inserted myself into that situation. Because I have to be honest, this shoulder is growing because this (TNA World Title) is a heavy title, and I’m walking around with this all day. The muscle’s building here, and this shoulder feels a little bit left out. So you know what? I think the NXT championship would look pretty good there. No official plans or anything like that yet, but look, who doesn’t want to be the NXT champion? So that’s why I appeared on NXT, just to insert myself into the mix, and you know what? We’ll see what happens. That’s the amazing thing about this, is anything can happen at any time.”

You can check out Hendry’s comments in the video below.

