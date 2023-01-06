Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent

Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company.

EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has expressed interest in signing him because his MLW contract is about to expire.

“EJ Nduka, who has gotten rave reviews from management here, has his contract coming due imminently, and there is interest in him from multiple promotions, including WWE having expressed some interest in bringing him back,” Meltzer wrote.

According to reports, AEW and promotions in Japan are also interested in Nduka.

Nduka signed with WWE in 2018, but only wrestled a few house show matches before being released in May 2021. He and Calvin Tankman currently hold the MLW World Tag Team Championship.