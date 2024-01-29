Backstage News On WWE’s Original Plan For Brock Lesnar At The 2024 Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar is thought to have missed the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match due to his involvement in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit.

Bron Breakker reportedly replaced Lesnar in the Rumble match and was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

According to John Pollock of PostWrestling.com, Lesnar was scheduled to work with Dominik at the Elimination Chamber event on February 24 in Perth, Western Australia. Another source also confirmed the plan.

It is unclear whether Breakker will assume the program Lesnar was scheduled to have with Dominik Mysterio.

Breakker hinted in a post-Rumble promo that he isn’t finished with Judgment Day.

